Sergey Babkin showed a photo of the sacrament of baptism
Famous musician and actor Sergey Babkin, whose wife two months ago gave birth to her third child, shared an intimate moment in their family. The couple christened the son of Elisha. Old wives approached this question with great responsibility, and the temple was not chosen randomly.
Sergei showed a photo of Elisha in the Church and said that the sacrament of baptism was held in the same Church, where they with Snezhana got married 11.5 years ago.
“Today is a magical day. The day that we baptized Elisha Sergeyevich. Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the village Rich. It was in this Church our Father Andrew crowned us with @snezhana_babkina 11.5 years ago. And today He baptized our son” — wrote in Instagram Babkin.
Recall, after the birth of her son Snezhana already involved in the work. Family Babkin with the children before the new season rested in Italy. During the holidays Snezhana for the first time since third birth showed a figure in a swimsuit.
