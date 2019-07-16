Sergey Babkin showed an unusual number
On the stage of the Grand show “S Day narodzhennya, Ukraino!“, viewers of channel “Ukraine” will see a August 24, Sergey Babkin showed an unusual number. The musician explained why from now on be considered on 10 July a “red number”.
The festive show, the shooting of which took place in Kiev, Sergey Babkin will perform the song “My love” and will surprise the audience with unusual staging.
10 July 2019 I’ll be in the calendar will turn a red pen and write: “the Day when I for the first time in his life he performed on stage with the ballet.” I thought it would never happen, but it still happened!
said Sergey Babkin show backstage.
The main gift for the artist became the ballet. Sergey admits is his longtime dream. Although the preparation for the performance was given to a musician is not easy.
I am very glad that Freedom ballet was on stage with me. I love them very much and wanted to work with them. So at the concert for Independence Day, we were destined to know each other. I admit, to begin to speak in ballet at age 40 hard! It should be the same and dance and sing at the same time. I was very tensed when I saw the first video performances that came up for me. There’s a lot of simultaneous movements of the dancers, a lot of movement. Scared, because I’ve never done this before, but told the Director what I can
comments the artist.
Sergei Babkin, who is not accustomed to this kind of productions, turned to his wife for advice.
Gave the Snow to see what she said, “How are you going to do? When? What are you laughing at? Ask him to simplify a little bit.” In the end, we removed from the arm a few items, and I thought, “Oh, cool! Here is what you need!”
said the musician in an interview with TV channel “Ukraine”.