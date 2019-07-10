Sergey Babkin told about the harmony prevailing in his family
Popular musician and actor Sergey Babkin, which is now plunged into the everyday life of the young Pope and devotes a lot of time to care for her son Elisha, shared with the subscribers of their Instagram feelings, which causes his wife Snezana. In her birthday Sergey wrote romantic strings, comparing spouse with the star — center of the Solar system, and called himself her companion. The children got the role of planets that revolve around the sun.
“Our little Solar system includes three Planet, Satellite and Star. Naturally beautiful, amazingly warm and calm and bright Star. It’s you, my love! Only when you’re near is life. And she was like what should be — surprising and unpredictable. When we are all together chasing after you, in our universe, the harmony!” the singer confessed to his followers.
What fans noticed that the couple Babkin really an example of a happy family, who wants to emulate.
- How much love in these words!
- Every time I admire your family. With a holiday!
- You are an example of a happy family!
- Very beautiful photo. The happiness of Your solar system
- Happy birthday to the three bears! Your family wants to enjoy! Take care of your solar system
- What an amazing word! As he wants them to hear each woman-mother
- What beautiful words. And your family.
- Beauty