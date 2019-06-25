Sergey Babkin touched by the network of care for newborn son (photo)
June 25, 2019
The wife of a famous musician Snezhana gave birth to her third child after discharge from the hospital went home to Kharkov, where the family lives in a spacious private home. While the older children Arthur and Veselin in the camp, Sergei helps his wife take care of a newborn son Elisha. Snezhana has shared touching photos of a happy father with a baby.
Another in the shared Sergei himself, he stands on the background of the stroller, and holds Pets — cats.
The boy’s face Suruga didn’t show it. Recall, for Snjezana Elesey was the third child. and admitted that a second child will give birth in a hospital in Monaco.
