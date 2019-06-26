Sergey Babkin touched by the Network photos with newborn son
Ukrainian musician Sergey Babkin on June 18 became a happy father. The wife of the artist and part-time it Director, Snezana Babkina gave the singer the son of Elisha. The unusual name of the boy she saw in a dream before his birth, because doubt in choosing the star couple was not. On Friday, June 21, mother and baby were discharged from the hospital and take them away arrived happy father Sergei. Now the couple shared in Instagram photo with the baby and demonstrate to subscribers the everyday life of young parents.
Snezhana until birth led an active life and doing yoga. The birth of Elisha passed for her easy and painless, and all because the neighborhood was a loving husband, which she constantly felt. In the first days of the baby musician also helps his wife, and in confirmation of this, he has published stories in a touching photograph with a stroller and two Pets, cats of breed the Sphinx, on hand.
“At home” with humor signed the Sergei, who is posing on the porch of his home in Kharkov, where resides the now large family.
Snezhana decided to keep from her husband and also posted a photo with a young Elisha. Mental picture Sergei bent over a stroller son and looks at the baby with love and awe.
Sergey and Snezhana already raising two children – a son Arthur and a daughter Vasilina. Also from a previous relationship the musician grows up the eldest son Ilya.