Sergey Babkin tried a female character
The famous singer and musician Sergey Babkin, who recently staged a touching concert in the kitchen newborn son, tried on on itself an image of the famous singer, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram Babkin has published funny photo and video where it appeared in the image of the singer Nadezhda Babkina.
The star donned a black wig, glasses and colored dress with mesh stockings.
“Nadezhda Babkina”, signed funny photo artist.
Fans of Sergey Babkin appreciated the sense of humor of a musician and immediately began to joke in the comments with its unexpected image. Some users noted that the contractor is similar to a member of the Beatles John Lennon.
“I always knew that John Lennon is alive”, “Nadezhda Babkina in his youth, happousai party. Photos can be a great poster for a movie called “Nadezhda Babkina — the beginning”, “the Talent can not hide under any kind of clothing. Though the veil put, charisma is still in place,” — wrote in Instagram followere Babkina.