Sergey Babkin turned into a woman (photos, video)
Popular singer and musician Sergey Babkin, who manages not only to be creative, but also anxious to take care of a newborn son, surprised by the next experiment. The artist has published on his page in Instagram photo in an unexpected way. On it Sergey posing in a dress, the fishnets, the wig, white sneakers and sunglasses with red glasses. This singer saw a famous Russian singer. “Nadezhda Babkina“—briefly he wrote under the photo.
He then posted a funny video in which the artist gives an interview and talks about the excitement before going on stage, parodying the style of many singers.
Subscribers have fun video Babkina. They note that in this image he looks more like a member of the legendary group The Beatles John Lennon.
