Sergey Bubka has rejected accusations of bribery in the choice of the capital of 2016 Olympics
Sergey Bubka
Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Serhiy Bubka has rejected accusations of bribery when choosing a place for summer Olympic games 2016. He wrote about this in his Twitter.
“I completely deny all the false statements made by the former Governor of Rio, which is now waiting for the long-term imprisonment because of corruption. My lawyers use all legal tools to refute the charges and defend my rights,” wrote Bubka.
“Mr diak (fifth President of the International Association of athletics federations – IIAF, Senegalese Lamine Diack, approx. LB.ua) never contacted me regarding the elections of the capital of the Olympic games in 2016. My lawyers wrote to Mr Diack and asked him to explain the accusations of Mr. Cabral, who in their statements wrongly claims that Mr. Diack could get my vote,” wrote Bubka.
We will remind, Bubka heads the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Olympic champion of 1988 in the pole vault, the six-time world champion, European champion. Since 1999 is a member of the IOC.
It became known yesterday that the former Governor of Rio de Janeiro Sergio Cabral during a court session declared that in 2009 gave the money to Lamine Diack for votes in favor of the city on elections of capital of the Olympic games in 2016, and he redistributed them among several members of the IOC, among them was the pole vault.
The absurdity of the charges Cabral confirms the fact that included in the “list of takers” Russian swimmer, four-time Olympic champion Alexander Popov didn’t vote for Rio de Janeiro on elections of capital of 2016 Olympics.
“You know, it’s hard to understand, lawyers are now working. I can say that I didn’t even vote for Rio de Janeiro. I took part in the voting, but I didn’t vote for the city of Rio de Janeiro. Someone is deceiving someone, and very serious” – quoted Popov “Sport-Express”.