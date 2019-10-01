Sergey Bubka was approved the first Vice-President of the IAAF
The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka was approved as the first Vice-President of the International Amateur athletics Federation (IAAF), reported on the official website of the NOC of Ukraine.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the IAAF Council in Doha (Qatar).
Earlier, Bubka won the vote among the national federations that are members of the IAAF, and retained the post of first Vice-President for another four years.
We will add that the Olympic champion and 35 times world record holder at the address 135 votes of support from different federations, which is the first result among the eleven candidates for four posts of Vice-presidents of the Association.
The President of the IAAF, in turn, was re-elected, the British Sebastian CoE (203 votes).
Note that in 2007, Bubka became the Vice-President of the IAAF, and in 2015 – the first Vice-President. Also the head of the NOC of Ukraine is a member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee.