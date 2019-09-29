Sergey Lazarev for the first time showed his daughter (photos)
Popular Russian singer Sergey Lazarevfans who recently discussed his latest romantic photo with Ani Lorak showed her daughter from a surrogate mother.
In a candid interview with his former lover, Lera Kudryavtseva Lazarev opened its “secret in-a-million”.
Finalist of “Eurovision-2019” admitted that a year ago his daughter was born. He said that about the baby only knows his close friend Vlad Topalov, a former partner in the group “Smash!!”.
“We had another happiness! Anya, Anna Sergeyevna. Her old!” — said Sergey shocked presenter. He said that Anya was born weighing 3700 g, height 52 cm
Lazarev said that his children “full siblings”. Toddlers were carried by different surrogate mother, but the biomaterial was him and the same woman. The names of the assistants Sergei refused to name, but added that generously paid for the services.
Recall, according to rumors, the mother of a daughter Lazarev, born last fall, was a close friend of the singer Anna Belodedov. The singer did not want to admit to the birth of a girl. Any information about this he denied.
