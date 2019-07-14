Sergey Lazarev “wildly upset” the wedding of Vlad Topalov
Russian singer Sergey Lazarev missed the wedding of his best friend Vlad Topalov, what is now very sorry. The actor was unable to attend the ceremony in Italy because of work and shared their experiences in the comments under the video from the celebration, which posted to my account Vlad, I write Seven days.
“It is so beautiful! What a pity that I could not be with you. Wildly upset…”, — said Sergey.
Not less sentimental had other viewers of the video: “What a cool video!!! As the trailer for the film!”, “It is something! Only a wedding your I imagined. No pathos, only genuine happiness and smiles”, “Amazing”.
More emotions aroused video from blog readers Regina Todorenko: “I review and placeyou!”, “The only sincere couple in show business, in love which is hard to believe. You are wonderful”, “This is a very very nice and touching. Pcongratulations on you, you’re perfect!!! Be happy and together always”, “what about this touching movie to watch with a bucket for the tears will go”.
But beyond regret, Sergey Lazarev, as the friend, gave Topalov the words before the beginning of family life, but that he told him the secret.
“Tepa remember my warning!” — said Lazarev.
It seems that for this statement there is something serious, fans were very intrigued.
As previously reported “FACTS”, not so long ago “married”, and Sergei himself. The Network got the photo, which the singer posed in a tuxedo next to a beautiful bride. Fans were sure that Lazarev has finally found “the one” and became a married man. But later, to the chagrin of fans, it became known that the wedding singer was the staging on the set of an advertising campaign. Therefore, Lazarus is yet to get married and it is hoped that Topalov wouldn’t miss it.
