Sergey Pritula admitted for surgery: what do we know
Famous TV presenter, entertainer and now a politician Serhiy Prytula, who is running for parliamentary elections with the party “the Voice” talked about a serious foot injury. Despite this, he managed to give a few interviews, prinal guests at home and even star in the party video. It is strongly like the doctors, who forbade Sergei any kind of activity. It turned out that the injury Prytula was the most difficult of the possible options. And now he has surgery and a long rehabilitation. About this told himself Prytula on his page in Facebook.
“The doctors said that I was the champion! Among all the variations of this injury, I chose the most difficult. I said that I always strive for the maximum. Korce, very not on time fall out of the cage. I will be in Kiev for a week and a half. Hospital + surgery. But I will try to be active on the network. And when I come back, and talk shows. In the end, the foot is not a head and hands! Take care of yourself and be healthy!”, — wrote Sergey Prytula.
Most likely, he will go abroad. Details about how injured, Sergei said.
