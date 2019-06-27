Sergey Pritula admitted for surgery: what do we know

| June 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Сергей Притула ложится на операцию: что об этом известно

Famous TV presenter, entertainer and now a politician Serhiy Prytula, who is running for parliamentary elections with the party “the Voice” talked about a serious foot injury. Despite this, he managed to give a few interviews, prinal guests at home and even star in the party video. It is strongly like the doctors, who forbade Sergei any kind of activity. It turned out that the injury Prytula was the most difficult of the possible options. And now he has surgery and a long rehabilitation. About this told himself Prytula on his page in Facebook.

Сергей Притула ложится на операцию: что об этом известно

“The doctors said that I was the champion! Among all the variations of this injury, I chose the most difficult. I said that I always strive for the maximum. Korce, very not on time fall out of the cage. I will be in Kiev for a week and a half. Hospital + surgery. But I will try to be active on the network. And when I come back, and talk shows. In the end, the foot is not a head and hands! Take care of yourself and be healthy!”, — wrote Sergey Prytula.

Сергей Притула ложится на операцию: что об этом известно

Most likely, he will go abroad. Details about how injured, Sergei said.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.