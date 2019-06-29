Sergey Pritula after a foot injury admitted for surgery
A celebrity a week and a half will spend in the hospital.
Leading Sergey Pritula, who seriously injured his leg, told fans the sad news.
So, celebrities have to undergo surgery and spend in a hospital somewhere and a half weeks. About this Pritula told on the page in Facebook.
“Still managed to give a few interviews, take a few guests to act in the party commercial. Then all scolded and banned. The doctors said that I was the champion! Of all the options this injury, I chose the hardest one. I said that I always strive for the maximum. In short, a very inconvenient time to fall out of the cage. I will be in Kiev for a week and a half. Hospital + surgery” — shared with the fans leading.
But Pritula has promised to be active in social networks, and when I get back, “and talk show”. Fans expressed hope that their idol will recover as quickly as possible and wished him good health.
“A quick recovery and fight, brother”, “easy surgery and a quick recovery! Let you all will be well!” — write user.