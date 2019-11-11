Sergey Pritula has shown your family on the new photo
Ukrainian TV presenter and volunteer Sergey Pritula not often spoils fans of family snapshots. However, this time the showman has decided to make an exception.
On his page in Facebook the comedian posted a photo, which depicted with his wife Catherine and two children — two-year-old Child and the eldest son, Dmitry. Your post Sergey was timed to the anniversary of their residence in the capital, exactly 14 years ago Prytula moved from Ternopil to Kyiv.
Just a couple of hours publication gathered 25 thousand likes and lots of positive feedback. Touched fans of TV host bombarded him Umilenie comments, admiring their charming family.
“Wonderful couple and wonderful kids”, “it’s Amazing, but it is what I imagined a wife of Sergei. Let the angels keep you!”, “What a wonderful family”, “Beautiful pictures”, “wonderful family, take care of each other”, “Beautiful family! And Dima, in General, classy guy! Very quickly grew,” admired by fans under the post.