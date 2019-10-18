Sergey Pritula laugh network is an unusual tale for my daughter
38-year-old Ukrainian TV presenter Sergey Pritula said that he had a fight with my wife because of the stories that came up to his daughter
“Such are the troubles for the night!”, — shared the story Prytula at himself on the page on the social network Facebook, reports Politeka. The celebrity told the story on camera and asked his followers to judge them with his wife. The latter reproached him that he “destroyed” all the favorites of the child.
Video less than a day viewed almost 8.5 million people. And here is the text of the tale of the showman:
“Lived in the light of a beautiful Princess’s dress, hair, ribbons in her hair. One day she played, she was approached by the wicked witch and gave the Princess an Apple. Treat the witch took a naughty elephant who climbed a tree and almost broke it. Animal the sorceress was sold into slavery — now the rose and elephant rolls tourists in Thailand. Apple was actually cursed. The witch said to the Princess to eat only half of the fruit, but she disobeyed and ate the whole Apple. Then she got a stomach — Princess sat on the pot for 33 years. The doctors tried to cure the patient, but could not. The king promised to give half the Kingdom to the one who will cure his daughter.
Once the king came in Peppa pig, and proposed to cure the Princess, but that her kiss brother Pippi George. The king agreed, and the Princess managed to cure. But instead of a reward, the king slaughtered both pigs for the festive table for Easter”.
The opinion of commentators were divided: some were in awe of the history, while others chided the star for cruelty.
Prytula noted that the following comment “the best” of all:
“The main thing in a fairy tale — the hidden wisdom. And its there: 1. if you’re an elephant, you do overestimate your physical abilities; 2. elders should be listened to, especially if it’s a woman, especially when old (and that will be worse) 3. too, is not sensibly, or gluttony is a sin 4. pigs — pig fate; 5. and nothing to believe all sorts of kings, they always lie!”
However, some fans of TV presenter condemned his humor: “the tale of the tin. For the company, with a glass of something. The child will not be told”.