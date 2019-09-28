Sergey Pritula potrollit Malvina live
The first participant in individual battle was a singer MELOVIN. He “fought” for the title of “Genius chemistry” with a 10-year old Dmitry Martynovich.
Participant of "Eurovision" since childhood is interested in this exact science, even made up my own scent of perfume, which gave the lead of the project of Sergey Pritula before the shooting. But the gift did not appease Sergei. The whole battle he ironically joked with the singer.
According to the rules of the contest, MELOVIN and dime made seven bottles with different liquids. Three of them were acid, with alkali, three and one neutral liquid. Rivals had to find last with the help of special indicators and add the catalyst.
Indicator of good practice was supposed to be a thick smoke out of the tube.
Sergey Pritula immediately warned that these experiments are dangerous to health and to repeat them at home is not necessary.
While the boy was looking for the liquid with the indicator, Mel decided to smell the chemicals.
“Alcohol mixed here…” – sniffed a singer.
“And you need! – said Sergey Prytula.
Fortunately, Mel liquid only smelled, not tasted. The contest would end faster MELOVIN, like, found the right liquid, I threw the catalyst and… the smoke didn’t go, “waters,” just darkened.
“Bring someone sticks and sushi seem to MELOVIN invented soy sauce”, I can’t help Pritula.
The singer laughed and continued the search.
“There is a problem! There is no catalyst. I propose a scheme. The catalyst can be stolen from Dmitry. Mel, you’re Odessa ?! Go to dime and buy yourself a catalyst.”, — invited presenter.
The singer went to the boy and asked needed. The opponent proved to be a generous small and shared.
May lead to further teasing would be the singer, but he finally found neutral liquid simultaneously with Dima Martynovich. The judge of the project decided that the guys are both talented chemists, and awarded them a draw.