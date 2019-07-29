Sergey Pritula touching congratulated daughter happy birthday
Ukrainian TV presenter and comedian Serhiy Prytula congratulated his daughter Solomiya with 2-year and first showed her the face of fans in social networks, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Channel 24.
The actor, who is married and has older son Dmitry and daughter Solomia, first showed the girl’s face on the page in Instagram in honor of her birthday.
On photos happy father gently kisses the daughter, dressed in a magnificent white dress.
Happy birthday, the cheerful girl on the planet! 2 years old, already quite Mature,
– said Sergey signature.
The congratulations in the comments joined by the star friends Sergei and Lesya Nikityuk, Masha Efrosinina, MamaRika, Lilia Podkopayeva, Vladimir Ostapchuk and others.
We add that a year ago, the presenter had carefully concealed the girl’s face to save her from undue attention in social networks. So do many other stars. For example, Katya Osadchaya still not showing, looks like her youngest son, Ivasyk.