Sergey Pritula undergone major surgery
The famous Ukrainian showman Serhiy Prytula, who is in politics, recently broke his leg and had undergone a serious operation. About his injury, the actor himself told the fans and now for the first time revealed details of the circumstances under which he received a fracture, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
As Sergey Pritula told trouble had happened to him literally out of the blue, and even during the celebration of his birthday in the Carpathians.
“Out of the blue slipped by the pool while celebrating his birthday. Well, even if from the ATV fell, but then just out of the blue. There and bone “went to sleep”, and torn ligaments” – with a positive told Pritula.
Also, he said, without surgical intervention cost because the injury is very serious. After surgery, Pritula have is in a cast for about two months.