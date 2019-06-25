Sergey Shnurov and group ‘Leningrad’ travel to the US with a final tour
In November, America will ride the whirlwind of merriment. The final round of group “Leningrad” will take from several U.S. cities.
The concerts will take place:
- 7 Nov — new York.
- November 10 — San Francisco;
- November 12 — Seattle;
- November 15 — Miami.
The team, which was a record for the Russian team attendance record concerts, concluding its activities. March 20, Sergey Shnurov in his Instagram said that the 2019 tour will be a farewell for the band, or rather the final, if we use sports terminology.
Officially that the song “Leningrad” at the moment, sung, Sergey Shnurov declared on may 13. According to the artist, “Leningrad” it is time “to let pass young”.
But the team just could not leave without saying goodbye, and so I went to the final round.
#Leningradsky U.S. residents will experience for yourself in November. His concerts are always held here at the sold-out – tickets sold out long before the date of the performance. The hype surrounding the concerts has surprised even seasoned group members, forcing them to promise a comeback – and return again and again to sold-out crowds.
What we love bold, loud and headstrong “Leningrad”? Sergey Shnurov has its own version: “Feature “Leningrad” in that unique sense, which we broadcast and call – the sense of celebration of “disobedience”, permissiveness, and everyone wants to participate. This is pure emotion”.
And American fans have the opportunity to once again feel that same emotion and scream along with frontman line favorite “Louboutins”, “Voyage”, “Peter – to drink.”
Tickets, as always, you should hurry: the site could not accommodate all the fans, especially considering that this tour story group is completed, at least in the form in which we know it today.