Serial crossover Aston Martin will show in December
Next month, the first crossover British brand will be available for order, and the first commercial models will get to customers in December.
Soon the familiar camouflage so common on the spy pictures, will be deleted, as the long-awaited DBX is preparing for a global launch. In August you can leave a preliminary application for the Pebble Beach Concours d’elegance.
First new car appeared before the public in the UK at the festival of speed at Goodwood, and in the latest report, Aston Martin has refined the timing of the release of the model. The first test model DBX was released at the factory in Saint Athanasios, which will continue the serial production of new items.
The new plant in Wales with an area of more than 36 hectares will be the only place where it will meet the first crossover brand, together with the revived Lagonda.