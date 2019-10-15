Serial crossover Geely Icon fully declassified
The concept car Geely Icon, introduced last year, has turned into a production car with minimal departure from the style of the show car.
The unusual design developed by chief designer Studio Design Geely, Peter Horbury, has survived almost in its original form, both in the exterior and inside.
Serial version Icon full different side mirrors and frames of doors and roof rails. Has not changed the characteristic curves on the sides of the car and even a pull-out door handles.
Width (1 810 mm) and height (1 615 mm) Geely Icon is almost identical similar in format to the crossover Kia Soul, the Chinese SUV was longer (4 350 mm) and has a longer wheelbase (2 640 mm).
In the cabin owners will find a large number of places to store things, bunk the Central tunnel with a shelf on the lower level, as well as a few 10.25-inch screen and passive touch.
In addition, the salon boasts an automatic quality control system, air ioniser, panoramic roof, cameras, and automated Parking.
Geely Icon is based on a modular platform BMA with semi rear suspension and front-wheel-drive system. For the performance of the Chinese crossover meets the only in the line of 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine capacity of 177 HP and is paired with a 7-speed double clutch “robot”.
The start of sales of Geely Icon planned in China until the end of the year.