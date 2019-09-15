Serial Nissan electric car will appear in two years
Nissan is preparing to mass production of its first electric crossover.
As informs edition Automotive News, pre-production model has already shown U.S. dealers in a closed presentation
According to the participants closed the show, Nissan electric crossover looks very similar to the concept IMx 2017.
Speaking of sizes, the dimensions of the new crossover is comparable to the X-Trail, but thanks to a different layout inside feels like a bigger Murano.
Respondents also note that the cabin is designed for five, made in a minimalist style.
Most importantly, attendees were able to “setpolarity” and some of the technical characteristics: acceleration to 60 mph (97 km/h) takes less than five seconds, and power reserve on one charge the battery capacity of 85 kWh is 300 miles (483 kilometres).