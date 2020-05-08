Serie a clubs after the release from quarantine massively found among employees infected with the coronavirus
This week many of the clubs in the Italian Serie A resumed individual training.
Before leaving the quarantine of the players and staff undergo mandatory medical tests required to return to the classroom.
At the same time four clubs – AC Milan, Torino, Sampdoria and Fiorentina after passing the tests announced new cases of coronavirus.
In Milanese and Genoese clubs identified three positive media COVID-19, and Florentine – two times more. In the Turin club one player revealed a coronavirus.
The press service of “Fiorentina” clarifies that among patients – 3 player and 3 technical staff.
All the sick teams again isolated.
We will remind, the Italian government allowed the representatives of team kinds of sports to resume training on may 4.
Practical classes can resume as early since may 18, but new infections put that date in doubt.