Serie a clubs unanimously adopted a decision on the fate of the current season
Guide Series And held an emergency meeting of the League, which was attended by representatives of all clubs in the elite division, reports Football Italia.
The main theme of the summit was the question of the resumption of the season, as well as the rights to broadcast the championship.
As a result, the continuation of the season voted all 20 clubs.
It is noted that the Italian authorities were still unable to prevent League to resume the season. This will be the case if the Serie A will not be able to ensure the safety of the players and staff during matches.
Recall that the pandemic is in the early stages of the championship of Italy has suspended all activities for an indefinite period.
Earlier it was reported that Italian clubs will allow you to conduct group training on may 18. However, some teams announced that they will start training already this week. Thus, “Bologna”, “Parma”, SLEEPING and “Sassuolo” has received permission from the Emilia-Romagna region to resume training on may 4th.