Serie A has taken a unanimous decision to finish the season-2019/20
Held a meeting of the Council of the League of Serie A, where it was unanimously decided to finish the remainder of the season 2019/2020, interrupted because of the pandemic of coronavirus, reports the official site of Serie A.
“The meeting of the Council of the League of Serie A has unanimously confirmed its intention to finish the season 2019/2020, if the Italian government will allow this to be done in full compliance with the rules relating to the health and safety of all participants.
The resumption of sports activity in the so-called phase 2 will occur in accordance with the instructions of FIFA and UEFA, the decisions of the Italian football Federation (FIGC) and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of all players and workers,” – said in a communique.