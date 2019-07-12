Serie a presented Ukrainians as a rookie team

July 12, 2019

Клуб Серии А представил украинца в качестве новичка команды

Evgeny Shakhov

Midfielder Yevhen Shakhov, previously defended the colors of the Greek PAOK, was presented as a newcomer Lecce, the official website of the club.

We will add that on the signing of a Ukrainian contract with the beginner Series And became known in late June. The agreement is for the following 2 seasons with the possibility of prolongation for another year.

We will remind, in last season’s shahs composed of PAOK became the national champion and Cup winner of Greece. In all competitions last season he played in 40 games, scoring 5 goals and giving 2 assists.

“Lecce” at the end of the season, in turn, took the second place in Serie B for the first time since 2012, will play in the elite Italian League.

