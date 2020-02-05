Serie a twice in the last 3 months I have fired the same coach
I second time on the way out?!
Brescia again fired Eugenio Corini from the post of the head coach, reported on the official website of the club from Lombardy.
Note, this is the second dismissal of “Genius” (nickname Karine) from his post as head coach of Brescia in the last 4 months – earlier, the management of swallows already sent Corini retire in November 2019, but returned it a month later after the dismissal of Fabio Grosso, who failed to improve the team’s results.
Under his leadership, after returning to Brescia scored two wins, two draws and four defeats.
The new coach of Brescia will be the Uruguayan Diego Lopez, who has previously worked with Cagliari, Bologna, Palermo and “Penarol”.
Recall Corini brought Brescia in Serie a last year, but in the elite of Italian football “blue and white” are unconvincing, occupying the last place after 22 rounds.