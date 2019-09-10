Serious health problems that are read in the eyes
Eyes, i.e. their state, can tell about various pathological processes in the body.
Frequent styes. This inflammation is usually suppurative, and appears, as a rule, on the background of hypothermia and weakening of the immune system. However, there is a situation when the barley appears regularly, too long time and all the time appears on the same place. In this case, doctors may suspect cancer of the sebaceous gland (carcinoma). Additional alarming symptom is the loss of eyelashes in the area of inflammation.
Yellow rash-like bumps. Their appearance was the signal that started eyelid xanthelasma. This problem, according to the doctors, is often a sign of high cholesterol. Increased level of cholesterol can be observed on the background of hepatitis, cancer and cirrhosis of the liver, the presence of parasites in the body and so on.
The formation of plaque. The cause of plaque around the edges of the eyelids may be blepharitis. Is an inflammatory process of the eyelid. The number of accompanying signs is irritation, it is accompanied by a sensation as if the eye got something. Causes problems a lot. This can be exposure to germs, allergies, lack of vitamins, poor nutrition. Sometimes blepharitis is seen in people who suffer from anemia, problems with the gastrointestinal tract, tooth decay.
Yellowing of the eyes. In the presence of a malfunction of the liver exposed membrane of the eye begins to turn yellow. Moreover, the yellowing could indicate either a failure in the gall bladder and to be a manifestation of liver cirrhosis or hepatitis.