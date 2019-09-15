Servant of the People stunned the network of walks at the Parliament building in his socks
Ukrainian Deputy from the party Zelensky caught in an awkward situation. Netizens began to mock Alex Gmeineck once saw that he was in the Parliament building rasutim.
September 12 during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, journalists photographed an interesting point. The people’s Deputy from the party “servant of the People” Alex Smernicki was in the building lying in his socks, and so went to the Parliament building. Photos on his page was one of the first published user Barbara Kvitka: “the New category has arrived: socks of the day. Servants of the people go in the walls of Parliament they on rugs. Education or new shoes shook”?
Netizens began to joke in the comments, not forgetting to mention the stereotypical humor about mothers who are forced to wear the warmest
“Just a man feels at work, at home”, “Some at home go naked, maybe he’s a follower of Hope Savchenko, who is also barefoot went to the Parliament, And socks, of course, credit”, “Mom, I’m wearing socks”, “You can not please everybody, he goes “almost” booted”, “he Can from the police ran away”, “It’s just smenka”, “I forgive him socks,” began to discuss the Ukrainians under the account of the journalist.
uanova.net