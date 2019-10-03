“Servant of the people” wants to ban the FLP to provide services
Party “servant of the people” intends to initiate changes to the tax system, in particular changes affect physical persons-entrepreneurs (FLP) on a single tax, which may prohibit to provide services.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy Daniel Getmantsev said in an interview “RBC-Ukraine”.
“If we talk about the third group, I don’t understand what the problem is to raise the threshold. If people pay 5% of the tax burden on business on a common system pays less than 5%, pays 2-3% of turnover. It is clear that there is a nuance of tax avoidance when paying salaries through FLP. But if you combine these things, so it could not be used in payment of wages, for example, clean up services, leaving only trade and production, I don’t see a problem for the state in this,” he said.
Also Getmantsev noted that the first group of the NPE “the Servant of the people” intend to reform, to introduce a patent for the individual activities, all self-employed to combine with the first group. This is a clear concept that innovations not.