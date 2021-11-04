Serving sentence in two countries: how the life of the leader of the largest 'Russian' gang in America developed
The leader of the biggest & # 8220; Russian & # 8221; America's gang moved to an Israeli prison, BBC reports
The former leader of the biggest & # 8220; Russian & # 8221; Gidon Abramov, 54, was sent to serve his sentence from an American prison to an Israeli one last week. & # 8211; this is a common simplification for Americans: the gang, which committed several high-profile robberies in 2002-2004, included natives of various former republics of the USSR.
Gidon Abramov himself was born in Baku. He was sentenced in 2008 to a 25-year term for a whole bunch of crimes, served 17 years in the United States since his arrest, and is now transferred to serve the rest of the term in Israel, of which he is a citizen.
Abramov was involved in the case of a brigade with several names. At first, the FBI called it & # 8220; The Abramov-Drubetskoy Brigade & # 8221; in honor of Gidon and his accomplice Arthur Drubetskoy, nicknamed Bald. Then it reduced the name of this team to & # 8220; Abramov Brigades & # 8221; and a little later renamed it to & # 8220; Brigade from & # 8220; Passage & # 8221; named after a Russian restaurant in Brooklyn, favored by the gang.
According to the FBI, at that time it was the largest & # 8220; Russian & # 8221; brigade defeated in the USA.
Initially, 19 people were involved in her case, and as they split up and began to lay accomplices (or, as they say in the United States, they became & # 8220; cooperators, because they cooperated with the investigation), their number continued to grow until did not reach about 25 defendants.
The team set a record for the number of cooperators.
Abramov joined this cooperative movement almost on the day of his arrest, or, as the famous Brooklyn thug Monya Elson puts it, “still in the elevator”. Abramov was arrested on November 4, 2004, immediately attached to a digital recording device and sent to record the conversation with Drubetskoy.
On the very first meetings with the investigators, Abramov told them about so many crimes that it makes no sense to list them all. Let's remember the most iconic ones.
He first got into the newspaper in 1991, when the New York Post announced the arrest of a group of Soviet emigrants, including Abramov, then 25 years old. The arrest was the fruit of a month-long investigation, culminating in a search of an apartment in Brooklyn, where firearms, cartridges, a homemade bomb and a hand grenade were seized.
Abramov served about ten years and soon after his release took up his old brigade, which was later honored with his name. Her most notorious crime was the broad day robbery of Michael Ashton Fine Jewelry on fashionable Madison Avenue in New York.
It was also extremely rare & # 8220; Russian & # 8221; a crime, since people from the CIS tend to rob their own, not native stores.
Finally, although the robbers stole the jewelry worth a million dollars, the robbery was extremely mediocre.
The robbers who broke in to the store at about 11:30 am on July 16, 2004, we spoke to the saleswomen in English with a Russian accent, and among themselves & # 8211; clearly in Russian. Therefore, the authorities immediately began looking for the raiders in the Russian community. The task was made easier by the fact that it is teeming with informants.
The drops of fresh blood left by one of the robbers on the floor after he smashed a shop window with his hand also helped. They were checked against the all-American database and found that the DNA belongs to Abramov, who had been taken from him as a memento after previous arrests.
Surveillance spotted him in Brooklyn at the wheel of a 'Honda Accord', which was fined twice near a jewelry store before the robbery.
Finally, the robbers went to work without masks.
One crime Abramov generally ended in a shameful failure, as the owner of the restaurant & # 8220; Tatiana & # 8221; Tatyana Varzar flatly refused to give him valuable things, although he beat her with the handle of a pistol on the head and legs, with which she fought off him, leaning back in her open car.
& # 8220; I then had legs like ink & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; she recalled.
On February 26, 2004, he attacked a fragile pretty woman in a garage on the Brighton Beach waterfront next to her restaurant. It was 2 pm on Saturday.
This time Abramov went to work wearing a mask, although Tatyana fleetingly saw his face when her heel pushed the mask aside.
& # 8220; He thought he would stun me, & # 8211; said the victim. & # 8211; But I did not fall unconscious, I continued to flounder, kick my legs off & # 8230; & # 8221; According to Tatiana, she thought that the attacker's pistol was not real.
She never gave Abramov the ring and watch, which he was trying to take away. He smashed her head and left.
& # 8220; It is fortunate that such a ruthless, & # 8211; Tatiana noticed after Abramov pleaded guilty. & # 8211; I can only say one thing: well, it's not worth it! Well, well, he has stolen, he will never use it anyway, it turns out. Spend your whole life in prison & # 8230; & # 8221;
In fact, not all. According to the calculations of the federal prison department, the estimated date of the release of Abramov, if he remained in the United States, & # 8211; this is August 15, 2026. He would have been credited with years in the bullpen. In addition, the term in the United States is reduced by about 15% for exemplary behavior. On March 6 last year, Abramov thus reduced his term by 810 days.
In May, Israel sent a letter to the US Department of Justice stating that Abramov's term could be reduced there, under certain conditions. In both cases, he has a good chance to be released alive.
Another crime Abramov: he with three accomplices broke into the house of the owner of the bookstore & # 8220; St. Petersburg & # 8221; Natalia Orlova. The bandits pointed a gun at her little son, who was then 3.5 years old.
& # 8220; Every time I remember his face when he says: & # 8220; Are you, uncle, a ninja? & # 8221; & # 8211; told Orlova.
& # 8220; A month later he tells me & # 8211; she continued, & # 8211; & # 8220; You know, they weren't ninjas, they were ordinary bandits! & # 8221; The nanny probably explained to him. This strange hostage effect worked for him: he started talking to them. He says to him: & # 8220; If you are a ninja, then why are you here ?! Go kill Baba Yaga! & # 8221 ;.
The raiders took a small safe with them.
The brigade got the biggest loot not in the jewelry store on Madison Avenue, but in the antiquarian's apartment , former Kiev resident Dmitry Markov in Brooklyn. He lived on the top floor of a six-story building, and the bandits came down to his balcony on a rope from the roof. The door to the balcony was open due to the heat, Markov turned off the alarm.
The landlord and his girlfriend watched before going to bed the movie & # 8220; How it was done in Odessa & # 8221; and peacefully went to rest, when suddenly at 4 in the morning a noise was heard on the balcony. Markov with a wild cry flew out of bed and met the intruders who hit him with a pistol and cut his lip and forehead.
The landlord and his guest were tied up and put on the bed.
& # 8220 ; Hands back, it is impossible to move, that is, you feel like a ram to slaughter & # 8221;, & # 8211; then Markov described his feelings to me.
Trophies & # 8211; coins, icons, sabers, etc. & # 8211; carried out for two hours. The container they brought with them was not enough, and the raiders borrowed the master's one. Markov said that the goods stolen from him weighed 200 kilograms and was officially estimated at about one and a half million dollars, although in fact, according to him, it cost much more.
All this was not insured, and the damage caused to him was irreparable.
The assistance provided by Abramov to the investigation did not shorten his term in the least. When the defense raised this issue before the sentencing, the judge indifferently explained that he began to cooperate with the investigation without first signing a standard cooperation agreement with the prosecutor's office.