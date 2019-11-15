Set a new record on duration of flight, passengers are told about the oddities on Board
The plane of the Australian airlines Qantas Airlines made the longest in the history of nonstop flights, beating the previous record. This carrier announced on its official website, writes Lenta.Ru.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off from London (UK) to Sydney (Australia) and stayed in the air 19 hours and 19 minutes. During this time, 50 of the passengers on Board saw two sunrise in Europe and Asia.
Company Qantas, nicknamed “the Flying Kangaroo” has created a project called project Sunrise (the “Sunrise”) in honor of the flights during the Second world war. It consists of three test the longest non-stop flights.
If studies show that it is profitable and efficient, the company will launch such Airliners with passengers in 2023. Two of the planned flight, the company has already done the third is planned for December 2019.
The passengers shared their travel experiences, writes Lenta.Ru.
According to participants of the flight in the first place they were surprised that the flight attendants had served dinner instead of Breakfast, despite the fact that the Board departed from Britain early in the morning. In particular, they were offered sandwiches with steak, soup and wine.
Physiologist Corinne caillaux explained that the specific eating schedule was due to the fact that the flight was performed according to Sydney time. For this reason, for example, in the aircraft cabin shortly after takeoff, turned off the lights and imitated the night, though in Europe at this time was the day. Thus, according to Cayo, the people were easier to adapt to new conditions.
In addition, passengers were asked to perform a series of aerobic exercises including squats and stretching, and then stroll along the aisles of chairs. Physiologists believe that it helps to significantly reduce the risk of thrombosis. Finally, travelers were impressed from the fact that during the flight were able to see two of dawn.
“I feel fantastic and really good. To be honest, much better than usual”, — said one of the participants of the project. Another estimated flight as excellent and noted that “even the crew were “goosebumps””. Another passenger described the journey funny and strange.
The airline considered the flight including as a “test of endurance” to find out if I can handle the passengers and crew members with its duration and dzhetlaga.
In October, Qantas has also set a record for non-stop flights from new York (USA) Sydney (Australia). The liner stayed in the air for 5 minutes less than 19 hours and 14 minutes. Breaking 16 309 thousand kilometers, the plane landed late in 37 minutes.
- On 11 October, Singapore Airlines made the first the longest flights in the world at the time — from Singapore to new York- the plane was in the air for 17 hours and 25 minutes