Set use half power in the fight against obesity
In the study, scientists from the Czech Republic was able to establish the benefit of two meals a day. Took part in the experiment, the volunteers suffering from type 2 diabetes and obesity, are easier to get rid of excess weight than in other diets.
To conduct the study, whose main purpose was to establish the benefit of half Board Czech scientists attracted 54 volunteers, divided into two groups. The participants of the first for three months, 3 times a day had main meals, and in addition three times a light snack. In the second group ate twice tight in the morning and in the afternoon. In the end, it turned out that all volunteers were able to get rid of excess weight, but with twice the power the result was much better.
In addition to overweight participants in the second group were normalized insulin production, and in the course of the experiment they began to reduce the number of calories consumed. Based on this the researchers confirmed the theory that Breakfast and lunch should be the main meal of the day, while dinner can either be missing altogether, or be extremely easy.