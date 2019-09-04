Sets to create Klimov withdrawn from sale due to the high content of boric acid (PHOTOS)

Loading...

CLS Corporation Sales of the stores is Recalling several types of kits for making Klimov at home due to the high content of chemicals.

The health Canada stated that these kits do not meet canadian standards for toy safety in relation to the content of boric acid.

Boric acid can be toxic to children (as they are more susceptible than adults), if it is swallowed or licked. If the child will use inside a large number of substances, it can have a lasting effect on the future health.

Recalled from stores 7 kinds of sets slayma, including those which have glitter, confetti and odorous slaym.

The Ministry of health warns that buyers need to take slaym in children and to destroy.

According to the Ministry, approximately 9,564 sets were sold across Canada from December 2018 to August 2019. However, during the period until the end of last month, the company has not received complaints about any incidents.

The names of the recalled kits: DIY Glitter Slime Shake (serial number 13369), DIY Confetti Slime Shake (13370), DIY Scented Slime Shake (13371), DIY 3 in 1 Shake Slime (13372), DIY Large Shake Slime Kit (13583), DIY Glow Slime Shake (13584) and DIY Galaxy Slime Shake (13585).