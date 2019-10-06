Seven cabins as if ripped: became known the details of the collision of cruise and cargo…
According to preliminary data, the cargo ship Blue Star I, which is on Saturday, October 5, was flown on a flight on the Danube cruise ship Prinzessin Isabella, owned by a Ukrainian company Fetida Mfritime LTD.
According to Romanian media, the nose Blue Star I, empty marching towards the cruise ship, tore open the seven cabins, all but destroying their interior. In one of the cabins were a mother and daughter who suffered most of all (on Board the ship were German tourists).
“The cabin looked like after the earthquake”, — told the Romanian media one of the doctors of the ambulance that delivered to the hospital Tulcea four of the victims — 79-year-old German woman, 55-year-old daughter and two crew members. According to him, the elderly woman with heart problems, she’s in critical condition, non-transportable. Her daughter’s injured hand.
All the other passengers returned home by plane.
Representatives of the cruise company refused to comment on the incident. The Romanian authorities are investigating the incident, the police opened a criminal case for damage to property and bodily injury.
According to reports, heading up over the cargo ship somehow went off course. Cruise ship went down the stream in Tulcea. The collision of a cruise liner was severely damaged.
It is reported that the cargo ship Blue Star I built in 2005, its length is 95.6, width — 15,8, height of 7.4 meters. Displacement — 6747 tonnes, speed 13 knots. Does sailing under the flag of Panama.
*Blue Star I
River cruise ship Prinzessin Isabella (formerly River Odyssey) built in 2002 in the Netherlands. In 2011, the ship overhauled. The owner is an independent company Riseday Holding (Bratislava, Slovakia), flies under the flag of Malta.
Length Prinzessin Isabella — 125,5, width — 11.4, draught — 1.5 meters. Maximum speed is 10.3 host. The ship has four passenger decks and can take 170 passengers, which houses 84 comfortable cabins. The crew of 42 people.
On Board there is a panoramic restaurant and lounge bar areas, a fitness center, library room card games, Internet cafe, travel Agency, four Solarium with sun loungers, boutiques, hairdresser, Laundry.
*Prinzessin Isabella
Currently, a cargo ship remains at the place of the accident, and a cruise ship a day later went to Galati, heading to the place of repair.
Investigators with experts in the field of navigation find out all the circumstances of the collision.
Recall, may 29, the tragedy occurred on the Danube in Budapest, where the ship, which was ruled by a citizen of Ukraine, and a pleasure boat with tourists from South Korea. Of the 35 people aboard the boat were able to save only seven.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter