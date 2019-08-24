Seven countries in different parts of the world for a potential immigrant
Want to meet beautiful sunrises on the ocean in the arms of a kangaroo and wary around each spider? Or do you prefer to pour the pancakes maple syrup and dig the car out of the snow that fell over night? Or go on a weekend walk through the streets of the village of hobbits?
Edition VC.ru decided to help with the selection of unusual emigration countries, asking people to talk about life and work in different parts of the world.
Australia
Vick, the author of the channel @bloodybananabender.
1. Why Australia
Australia is English speaking country with a wonderful climate and a high standard of living. The country is large, beautiful, diverse. Even on the scale comparable to Russia, only warmer. Wine, surfing, tropical fruits, diving, Hiking — whatever your heart desires. In the winter (which here, during the Russian summer), even skiing can be enjoyed.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa
The simplest is, as elsewhere, moving for work or study. But there is a certain list of specialties that are needed here. For the Russians are having difficulty with the confirmation of diplomas and experience.
To study and live here is quite expensive, but it’s a clue to stay longer (or forever) to find work, to become his.
3. Is it expensive to live
The Australian dollar AUD (local currency) for October 2018 is $0.7 and €0,6.
According expatistan.com (the service where you can track the cost of living in country or city), Australia is in 13th place in the world for cost of living. It is expensive here. Sydney is the most expensive. Melbourne, which is seven years in a row won in the annual ranking of the most liveable cities in the world (according to The Economist), the second value. Even in Brisbane need to be prepared for the fact that the rent of the room in a good area, you can pay 1000 AUD per month.
Food prices are higher than in Russia. Even the local bananas are about 4 AUD a kilo. Travel by public transport 3 AUD. Gasoline 1.5 AUD per liter.
4. How to find a job
If you are a specialist in IT, accounting, Finance, then there’s a good chance to find a job. Cities in Australia are very competitive in terms of labour market, therefore, to wait and hope that you will find, not worth it. The best strategy is to independently apply for jobs of companies in your industry.
Never hurts to have a good LinkedIn profile. Among the Australian sites for job search, you can highlight seek.com.au — but they still mostly work for people who have citizenship or a work visa. If your path (the easiest) — transfer of sponsorship of the employer, the local sites are not very helpful.
5. Where to find friends
Australia is a country of immigrants. By themselves, the Australians lead a rather private life. Circle of friends formed in high school, and later hard to break. But due to the fact that society is diverse (a quarter of Australians were not born in Australia), finding friends is easy. All come in large numbers, all the same problems and concerns. The Russian community is also quite large.
Canada
Max, the author of the channel @canadabez.
1. Why Canada
Canada refers to a number of developed countries with a strong economy and high standard of living. The country is famous for its wildlife and a great environment, and Canada’s largest city year ranked in the top ten of various rankings of quality of life.
Canadians are a very polite nation, and government programs to support Numerov help to quickly adapt to the new country and free to learn the language.
Canadian education is highly regarded and it is much cheaper than in the US. Also in Canada, free health care (though not without flaws), clean streets and a stable political environment, and the canadian passport is one of the strongest in the world.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa
Canada is a country of immigrants, and immigration is officially supported at the state level, the year the country enters about 250 thousand new residents.
There are several immigration programs in order to obtain a residence permit for the most popular program of economic immigration (Federal Skilled Workers), have higher education, work experience, knowledge of English and the amount in the account, which depends on the number of family members.
In addition to Federal, there are programs of individual provinces, in particular, the provincial program of Quebec, which requires knowledge of the French language.
3. Is it expensive to live
Canadian dollar CAD, the local currency for October, 2018 equal $and 0,77 €0,66.
Almost all products of daily consumption such as food and insurance, mobile communications and the Internet significantly more expensive, than in Russia. At the same time, the clothes are usually cheaper, like cars.
The difference in the cost of living is usually covered by higher level of wages. For example, in Toronto the minimum wage 14 CAD/HR, and the average annual salary of around 60 thousand CAD.
We should also note the high cost of real estate in Toronto and Vancouver, which in 2018 beat all records. This applies to the purchase, and to lease — for example, renting a decent 1 bedroom apartment in a normal area near the metro station on the outskirts of Toronto will cost between 1800-1900 CAD.
4. How to find a job
To search for a qualified job it is best to use LinkedIn and job boards: indeed.ca and monster.ca, plus recruitment agencies and job fairs.
To search for high-paying jobs developed networking through Linkedin and various meet-up events. Unskilled work for the first time, the so-called survival job, you can look at classifieds kijiji.ca and craiglist or just walk the shops and restaurants and see where workers are needed — in this case, you can get a job in the same day.
5. Where to find friends
If you look for friends among compatriots in Canada quite large Russian-speaking Diaspora from the former Soviet Union, and in Toronto there is conventionally Russian district.
There are many interest groups in Facebook, Telergam and so on. To make contacts with local easiest way to the aforementioned meet-up meetings, which are held on a variety of topics, from highly specialized, technical and it, to film and art.
Cuba
Inessa Severinova, the author of the channel @eshbanany.
1. Why Cuba
The sea is at hand, eternal summer, waves and wind, cheap and good alcohol. Not the worst conditions for overwhelmed from the dullness and General depression of the office plankton.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa
For citizens of Russia tourist visa for Cuba are not needed. Allowed stay on the island for up to 90 days. Then you need to leave at least one hour somewhere in Mexico for example.
Working or student visa to consider do not advise. Both these visas do not give any practical possibilities for assimilation.
3. Is it expensive to live
Monthly budget can be as $50 and $1000 and more. In principle, the markets always has cheap vegetables and fruit, cheap bread and pork.
The main disadvantage of Cuba is endless shortages and queues. There are no supermarkets where stuff the truck for a week. The desired products on the list have to look in different places. But still periodically disappear different goods, butter is nowhere a couple of months, toilet paper was gone.
To rent a house a little expensive, $300-500 per month in a normal area of Havana. But usually all expats (who are now married) bought his kennel almost immediately. Moreover, while even the real estate market specifically in Havana underestimated. To buy housing can only be a permanent resident, a tourist is a forest.
4. How to find a job
To find contract employment in foreign companies is almost impossible. Yes, and it does not give the right to stay in Cuba, with full rights, only temporary stay. As for the students.
In Cuban companies average salary of $20-30 per month. If Cuba is your dream, then do the constant residence of the (marrying a local, the birth of a child) and make a small business. For example, the delivery of housing to foreigners, cafes/restaurants, various services. The choice of allowed licenses is still very limited.
5. Where to find friends
Russian-speaking Diaspora in Cuba is modest in terms of the younger generation. Older ladies, married to a hot Cuban macho in the years of friendship of peoples, there’s plenty. But this is a dubious subculture.
In Cuba, all Russian know each other, even nodding. Basically more closely communicate with those who have similar interests. Find other Cuban comrades on the basis of love for the dancing or to work together. But it is almost always an unequal relationship.
New Zealand
Sophie, the author of the channel @middle_earth.
1. Why New Zealand
Because nowhere in the world except New Zealand, you will not be able to live in a developed city, which is just a couple of hours drive to the snow-capped mountains, impassable forests, beautiful blue lakes, luminous caves, black beaches, geothermal sources and landscapes from “the Lord of the rings.”
New Zealanders — the nicest people on Earth with whom you immediately feel at home.
New Zealand — a safe, prosperous, peaceful and socially progressive country, ideal for those who do not like living in the turmoil of the metropolis.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa
Despite what and to whom. Travel — simple, training is also working — depending on how much demand you have a specialty and extensive your experience.
Overall New Zealand is one of the most loyal to immigrants from English speaking countries, so if you have a diploma from an accredited University, long work “in white” are good for New Zealand’s economic position and a good knowledge of the language of special problems should not arise.
3. Is it expensive to live
The new Zealand dollar in October 2018 is $0.66 and €0,57.
Alas, hand-in-hand with well-being and fitted are high taxes and prices. Separate housing here costs about NZ $ 1400-3000 per month, the products — 250-400.
In winter, a fantastic amount spent on electricity because the Central heating in the country is almost nowhere, and the house is very chilly. All services stand space in comparison with Russian money, because new Zealanders stand up for fair pay, even the most minor work. Outing to brunch with a friend, minus $25-30 in a restaurant with the second half — $70-100.
To go on vacation to Europe is to pull the two salaries for the same flights. While the average salary after taxes is about $3200.
4. How to find a job
You need to start with CV: thousands of immigrants complaining about the inability to find work, at least half can blame for this is your skills resume.
Clearly marked skills and achievements, coupled with logical employment timeline, literacy and adapted to the job cover letter will significantly increase your chances of success.
After that, you should register on TradeMe, Seek, Hudson and start a newsletter. You can also ask the help of compatriots and local on Facebook. In recent years this method is increasingly gaining momentum.
Keep in mind that even with poor English you did that unload of the trucks will take, therefore, before arrival in the country make sure really can freely communicate in the language.
5. Where to find friends
If you are friendly, sociable and enterprising man, to find people you know were not working. Work, gym, bars, sporting events — anywhere you can easily find a person with whom the relationship will develop into a closer, especially because soltari here sometimes occur even in the queue to the toilet.
Russian here, but if the heart too yearns for his native language, then you can always chat with compatriots in the group on Facebook as well as look at the Russian store, Church or on one of the many activities on offer to Russian expats.
United Arab Emirates
Han Solo, the author of the channel @dubailivelovely.
1. Why UAE
UAE is the USA of the Middle East. Here is a lot of money, and immigrants represent the majority of the population.
In this country heat, is safe (provided that you do not create yourself problems), there are no taxes and have the opportunity to grasp “the American dream with an Oriental flavor” — what more do you need for Expat?
2. Is it difficult to get a visa
Work visa to obtain is quite simple — you need just simply to get a job. The UAE authorities require the employer to engage in the legalization of the worker. The standard package for new immigrant labor in the UAE included: visa for three years, medical insurance and Emirates ID (identity card).
Please very carefully read the terms of the employment contract, as in the case of violation of certain clauses of the contract you may be liable to ban, cancel the visa and deport from the country.
Become a citizen of the UAE is impossible (much easier to become a colonist of Mars, than to get a passport UAE). Questions of nationality chooses the head of the country, and every request is considered individually. By the way, no foreign wives or children of mixed marriages become citizens of the country.
3. Is it expensive to live
To live in the UAE — it’s expensive (that’s right, in the forehead). If you are a single young man (or girl), then in principle, you can work and something to delay, if you are a family man, and even with kids — get ready for a very big expenses. Loners are usually removed beds (from $ 150 per month in a normal area) or room (200-400 evergreen). For a small apartment, be prepared to pay 600$. Also, do not forget that, most likely, you will need a car because without a car it is very hard. The food is also unpleasantly surprise you with their prices. On average, if you eat more or less balanced, you will have to pay at least $ 300. Well, even here it is very expensive to get sick, especially if your insurance is anything not covered, so take care of your health is an important economic resource.
4. How to find a job
There are several ways:
- To go on a long business trip from your company. The infrequent variant, but the best, you just need the right time to be in the right place.
- Search by using the sites or friends. If you are an engineer, construction worker or it specialist, then the chances of finding a high-paying job in the UAE is quite high. Everything is simple and standard: prepare resume, abusebest via Skype, prepare documents, work with views of the Burj Khalifa.
- In the CIS there are hundreds of recruitment agencies. Most often, they recruit staff in hotels, shops. No great knowledge is required, we need a minimum of English and normal appearance. Do not think that making money for a comfortable life, but at least you will be hooked in the UAE, and there is already possible to think what to do next.
5. Where to find friends
Russian speakers in the UAE, about 200 thousand, so find yourself a social circle quite easily. In social networks, hundreds of groups bringing together people with various Hobbies and interests. There are yoga enthusiasts who gather in the Park, fans of Board games and even “What? Where? When?”. Therefore, it would be a desire, and find people with whom to spend leisure time — you will always find.
Estonia
Sasha Gartman, Tatyana Lukinyh, Dima Lazarev — authors channels @tallinnasи @estonishing.
Dmitry Sumin, the author of the photos instagram.com/dsumin.
1. Why Estonia
Estonia is very close — two hours away from St. Petersburg. The official language is Estonian, but half of the population speaks Russian, a good command of the English language. The same familiar birches, products, signs in Russian (not everywhere) — but you are in Europe.
In Estonia, the clean air and many forests and swamps and the sea. Estonia — e-government. It is not only about the widespread and good Internet, but also the opportunity to solve many problems easily, and to obtain answers quickly. And pleasant things: the blog of forest management, choice of trees in the forest, broadcast from cameras in the zoo, electronic prescriptions, information and transaction processing. By the way, clerks in public institutions is attentive and – surprise – help you to solve your problem.
In Estonia it’s nice to be a parent: kindergartens, schools, with good teaching, parental allowance, ramps for wheelchairs, the state program for the prevention of bullying or the emotional education of children, free pediatric dentistry and the overall feeling that being a mom is not a curse and punishment.
In Estonia, easy to do business. Especially nice to do a startup, there are particularly fond of, but if you wanted to open a café, to teach painting on ceramics, producing roller skates — you also get support at the state and city level (consultations on business plans, legal and financial matters, subsidies and grants, free training).
Someone pros someone cons: low population density, drivers comply with traffic rules, the night life is virtually nonexistent.
If you decide and arrived in Estonia provided for the programme: language courses and seminars on the work, career, education, and just the local way of life.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa
Estonia is pleased to working immigrants, especially in the it sector, the employer himself is usually helps to get a work visa and a residence permit. If you decide to go through the whole process yourself, on the police website there is a detailed list of required documents, in addition, there are special consultants for migration. Can I talk to them on the phone, Skype or email and they respond. And help. Free. In Russian.
You can come to and learn, then after graduation will be another six months to find a job and get a new residence permit. Yes, there is no student visa, a residence permit is issued for training.
There are still a start-up visa is given for one year and may be renewed for another six months. Visa is a quicker way, you can get it in two weeks, but I recommend getting a residence permit, because only these will be available for public services created for residents.
The deadline for receipt of response to two months in Estonia, in Russia longer (post). If you want to quickly move to Estonia, you can get a visa C or D to come and apply for a residence permit.
3. Is it expensive to live
Estonia is a European country with low prices. If you compare with Paris — I agree, and the coffee here is twice cheaper than in neighboring Finland and Sweden. But lunch for €3 euros or buy clothing at good prices is unlikely to succeed.
A lot depends on your habits and lifestyle. For reference — foreign students are advised to rely on €600-1200 necessary expenses in a month, the average pension is about €400, the average salary — €1500.
Rental prices can vary significantly depending on the quality of housing, lease terms and areas, but you can hardly find a one bedroom for less than €300 per month. But for $ 1000 you can expect a good location, freshly renovated, sauna, sea views and old town, historical building, good equipment — not all at once, of course, but a couple of points for sure.
Subtlety: the amount of payment for utilities can more rent, and winter payments significantly above the summer. So, about the same apartment can cost the tenants at €900 per month (500 for rent, utilities 400) or 600 (500 and 100, respectively).
The price of food is similar to Moscow, with some fluctuations. Restaurant by tourists from Finland laugh, and the guests from St. Petersburg saying that they have the same cheaper. Business Lunches from €5 to €20, in the centre of Tallinn and most of the prices are around €10.
If you have a residence permit, urban transport for free almost all over Estonia, it is only necessary to register a special card. In the cost of gasoline included the excise tax, the most expensive gasoline in the Baltic States — Estonia, now 95, for example, €1,4 per liter.
Movie tickets €5-10, the sports club is €30-80 per month. Medicine generally free or €5-15 direction (pay a visit) if you do not have a residence permit or you have decided to visit the doctor themselves, and not on the recommendation of the family doctor, can get expensive, but still not the American way: €40-100 per visit, procedures separately.
School free kindergartens in different urban €50-100 per month.
Unexpectedly expensive after Moscow was Babysitting, the price of clothing and shoes, a manicure, a haircut, a delivery.
4. How to find a job
In advance. If you are a programmer, the recruitment process can be rapid, for others it leisurely.
Jobs of companies that are willing to hire foreigners, look at the Work In Estonia (this is a site for those who intend to move, and there are many useful in addition to vacancies). In Estonia actively use Linkedin and local site CV.EE he is an Amateur.
If you are not used to look for work, you can contact the recruiting company, the list is here: workinestonia.com.
I found a job in the social network: “I really like Estonia, maybe somebody knows somebody who is looking for just me?” and it worked. Then I found out that it was the very Estonian, and that recommendations from friends when hiring is very important, though this fact is not accepted to speak openly.
5. Where to find friends
It is believed that Estonians are not very sociable. Actively initiate contact, make eye contact, show emotion — not about typical Estonians. The good news is that Estonians are different, and among them there are those who are happy to go with you to the swamp or to the theatre, to a club or bar, or even invite. And neighing, Yes. However, the development of relations will take some time.
Quickly find a common language usually obtained with the same immigrants. If you find it easier to start chatting online, then go to Facebook, for example, a group of Expats in Tallinn (in English) or group of “Newcomers in Estonia” (private, Russian language)
Find friends at work — one of the most reliable ways you have to talk about, you are doomed to meet regularly, if you are lucky the staff are nice people and also want to communicate. If your office is a laptop, take it and go to coworking, there in the kitchen area or coffee shop there are people willing to talk and even meet.
If you are a woman and communicate in English, you may be interested in the International Women’s Club of Tallinn, which regularly organizes different activities for their participants.
Interesting meetings and events in which you participate and expats, and locals, and then announce the MeetUp on the service, in any case, in Tallinn.
Japan
Captain Bamboo feed author @about_japan.
1. Why Japan
Japan is full of mysteries, the country of a cyber-punk, anime, weird food, clean streets, calm and secure life. Here you can find and snowdrifts in Hokkaido and the beaches on Okinawa.
It is worth remembering that Japan has long been a closed country and to the foreigners it is still not much used and come with better knowledge of the Japanese language.
2. Is it difficult to get a visa
Tourist visa, thanks to the latest innovations, to is quite simple – all information is available on the Embassy website.
The most popular recently by foreigners visa — student visa through the language school. After school you can find a job in Japan. A work visa requires a job offer from the employer. The larger the firm, the easier and faster it is to get the visa for the prospective employee. And mention the visa of the wife or husband. You can always arrange a marriage with a Japanese or Japanese to live here.
3. Is it expensive to live
100 Japanese yen in October 2018 is $0.89 and €0,77.
The cost of living is different depending on the city and district of residence. The farther from the center, the cheaper. In Tokyo life is more expensive than in Kyoto or Osaka.
Japan is an island state with a small number of vacant land, depending on weather. Earthquakes, typhoons, tsunamis, hot summer — all this affects the prices of products in stores.
Can be quite good savings, if you eat like the Japanese: tofu, rice, noodles. For 1LDK apartment (one room apartment with living room, dining room and kitchen) near the center of the city you can ask for 100 thousand yen and that’s fine. Top paid electricity, gas, water. 8-10 thousand yen for the light in winter and summer — is also the normal price tag. The fare is calculated based on the number of stations that have to drive and how many transplants do.
If you want to know the fare or the travel website hyperdia.com. Ask the price of housing ur-net.go.jp.
4. How to find a job
It is simple — if you have a working visa, you can always look for a new job full time on Japanese sites with vacancies. If you are a student or a trainee — you available 20 hours per week for work, so-called “Bito”. Ads from baito usually wreck shop around who’s looking for an employee or on the website for job search. On a tourist visa in Japan to work.
Websites: linkedin.com, indeed.com, glassdoor.com jobs.rakuten.co.jp workin.jp.
In the subway you can take the magazines with vacancies.
5. Where to find friends
Look for friends in the classroom Japanese language for foreigners, at work, at uni, at school. The Japanese are quite pinched and secretive people, but in recent times, young Japanese are trying to change this situation. If you want to speak your native language friends — then there is a huge number of groups on Facebook, chats in Telegram.