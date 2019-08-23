Seven cultural events of autumn, which are worth a visit
Comedy shows, performances, recitals and concerts of stars of world level — this is not a complete list of what the fall of 2019 has in store for lovers of cultural events.
We have compiled a list of the brightest events of this autumn, which may be of interest to Russian-speaking residents of the United States. Choose to your taste and have fun to the full!
Simon Slepakov
One of the most outstanding Russian comedians are sent back to the United States to positive charge their fans, living in this country.
To see the unique artist’s show will be on September 7 at the Ford Amphitheater in new York. It definitely will appeal to anyone who likes to laugh at himself. Simon will bring his ironic and sarcastic hits, will keep a straight face, but also guitars, on the stage with him will be even and the orchestra. For the first time in America, Simon will perform with a backing band.
Tickets can be purchased at the link.
Jah Khalib
September 10 in Miami will take place the concert of one of the best hit-makers of our time — Jah Khalib. Big solo concert promises to be one of the most anticipated musical events and a great gift for his listeners. Artist, enchanting conquered the charts of Russia, CIS and Europe, who received the Award Muz-TV in the category “Breakthrough of the year-2017”, channel Ru-TV in the category “Best hip hop project-2018,” continues its triumphant ascent to musical stardom.
Tickets — click here.
Mikhail Efremov
Famous Russian actor and theater activist Mikhail Efremov goes USA creative evenings “the Good, the bad and the ugly” is an uncompromising submission to the delight of the audience.
Two hours of the meeting, the audience will be held with Michael his entire career and life, illustrated by verses – read from the first in his life, the contest of Amateur performances to the latest numbers of the “Citizen Poet” and “Mr. Good”; decorated with fragments of films – from 14-year-old Kopeikin from “When I’m a giant” 19-year-old Dubrovsky from the same series up to the most notorious drunks and cops; diluted candid gossip about yourself, parents, friends, teachers, wives, children, friends, companions, enemies, and politicians.
In addition, Michael O. shall, if not lying, honestly answer questions from the audience.
Meeting with the artist will take place in such U.S. cities:
- September 11 — Miami;
- September 13 — Chicago;
- September 15 — new York.
A play about Solomon Mikhoels
According to numerous requests of the audience September 15 at the Kings Bay Y will host a performance of “the Last role of Solomon Mikhoels”. His resounding success with the public is a term that describes that this view will be shown in new York for the third time in two months, this merit is not all of the performances.
Play “the Last role of Solomon Mikhoels” talks about the arc of a creative life and a passionate love of the great actor Solomon Mikhoels. This story is not of tragedy, and beautiful love.
Solomon Mikhoels — part of the great Russian Jewish culture, Director of State Jewish theatre, theater teacher, people’s artist of the USSR, as well as a prominent public figure, the first Chairman of the Jewish anti-fascist Committee, which gathered for the defense of the homeland in the Jewish communities of North America, $33 million Public component of his life is widely known, but the personal experiences of the actor often stayed behind the scenes. This gap has decided to fill the famous playwright Zinovy Sagalov writing a play “the Last role of Solomon Mikhoels”, which will present to the audience on the stage in new York.
Tickets can be booked by telephone: 718-303-88-88.
Lara Fabian
In the fall of 2019 one of the most popular international pop star Lara Fabian will go to the U.S. tour, which will be a celebration of the coming of the 50th anniversary of the artist and the 30th anniversary of her creative activities. The show will feature the best songs of the 14 Studio albums of the singer, including all the major hits of a long time favorite of Russian-speaking audience of Lara in America.
A meeting with singer waiting for her fans in such cities of the United States:
- September 16 — new York.
- September 18 — Chicago;
- September 20 — San Jose;
- September 23 — Los Angeles.
Mumiy Troll
Group “mummy Troll” to tour North America with a new program “Sea – Northwest”.
The musicians will make the journey from Vladivostok, where he was designated creative spatial course of movement of group, to Los Angeles, which became the birthplace of the 12th Studio album “East X Northwest”. Concerts North American tour, fans will hear not only the main hits from the legendary albums “Sea” and “Caviar”, but rare and special “seaside Souvenirs” album “Exactly Mercury Aloe” and “SOS to the Sailor”, as well as news from the LP “East X Northwest”.
Dates and cities of the tour:
- October 22 — Los Angeles;
October 23 — San Francisco;
24 Oct — Portland;
October 27 — Seattle;
November 1 — Boston;
November 2 — new York.
November 3 — Washington (DC);
November 7 — Chicago;
November 9 — Miami.
“Leningrad”
In November, America will ride the whirlwind of merriment. The final round of group “Leningrad” will take from several U.S. cities.
Officially that the song “Leningrad” at the moment, sung, Sergey Shnurov declared on may 13. According to the artist, “Leningrad” it is time “to let pass young”.
But the team just could not leave without saying goodbye, and so I went to the final round.
#Leningradsky U.S. residents will experience for yourself in November. His concerts are always held here at the sold-out – tickets sold out long before the date of the performance. The hype surrounding the concerts has surprised even seasoned group members, forcing them to promise a comeback – and return again and again to sold-out crowds.
The concerts will take place:
- 7 Nov — new York.
- November 10 — San Francisco;
- November 12 — Seattle;
- November 15 — Miami.