Seven foods that remove toxins from the body
The panel of experts identified seven products that remove toxins from the body. It is no secret that many of us like to eat foods that scientists are not recommended for use. But still want.
Therefore, experts have compiled a list of useful products that will help the person cope with the load of our body and to remove toxins from our body.
First of all, such products are cabbage and onions.
“Cabbage is an ideal tool that is able to excrete the accumulated waste products. Its leaves contain a huge amount of fiber, which is very useful for the gastrointestinal tract. Also the Kale has a lot of sulfur, it serves as a filter for the liver,” — said the scientists.
According to them, an important role for the withdrawal of harmful substances plays a bow, as it is full of amino acids, which are also capable of removing toxins.
In addition to the aforementioned vegetables in the list of healthy foods includes apples, and broccoli. And, experts say, apples is recommended to use the rind.
The list of scientists flax seeds and Basil, which contains a large number of terpenoids (kislorodnami organic compounds), which help work the digestive system.