Seven months: there are details about the pregnancy Sobchak and her wedding with Bogomolov
Russian TV host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak and the Director Konstantin Bogomolov will get married on September 13.
Such information is “presented” to the users of the network each Sobchak Stanislav Sadalsky.
“The main thing glamorous event in September… the Wedding ceremony was so long that by its end, the bride was already in the seventh month… advice and love, I like this pair”, — he signed a video in which a man and a woman jump into the water.
Paired subscribers Sadalsky saw Sobchak and Bogomolov, a signature — confirmation of the rumors about the pregnancy of the presenter.
Sadalsky also noted in the comments that Ksenia will never be a meek wife.
Earlier, Bogomolov said that his love for Sobchak is forever, but the wedding refused to tell.
Also note that the former husband Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan — a new love.
