Seven people were killed in a terrible accident in Russia (photo)
Near Yaroslavl on September 14 there was a massive accident involving truck MAN and the passenger bus the GROOVE. As a result of their collision, 7 people were killed, including 58-year-old culprit. This was announced by Russian Telegram-resources.
According to preliminary data, the accident provoked the driver of the MAN who went to overtake on the counter, did not have time to leave and head met a PAZ bus with passengers.
The driver of the truck died
Photo resource 112
There is still no accurate information about the victims. According to the center for medical catastrophes, the accident injured 19 people and traffic police have reported 21 injured. It is worth noting that Telegram-channels write about 9 dead.
Earlier, the accident occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk, there’s a bus with 42 passengers drove off a cliff. The cause of the accident was violation of rules.
