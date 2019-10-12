Seven products for the normalization of the bowel
To improve your digestion does not have to spend thousands of UAH for imported health foods. Some useful products are worth literally pennies.
Nutritionists are a group of products as Superfoods. This term refers to products with a high concentration of nutrients. They contain large amounts of vitamins and minerals that protect the body from diseases and promotes longevity.
Let’s look at 7 Superfoods available that can improve digestion.
1. Jerusalem artichoke
Jerusalem artichoke is rich in the natural prebiotic inulin, and cellulose. In the tuber of Jerusalem artichoke is about 14-19% weight on inulin. The artichoke is low in calories, but quite filling product.
2. Radishes
It contains polysaccharides arabinogalactan, thanks to which in the gastrointestinal tract occurs an optimal environment for beneficial bacteria. Radish is a recognized by many fans of a healthy food product. He is able to satisfy not only you but the intestinal microflora.
3. Carrots
If you add carrots to a salad, the intestines will greatly benefit. Like radishes, this root vegetable contains arabinogalactan, so it is a wonderful natural prebiotic.
4. Garlic
He’s able to boost immunity. In addition, garlic is a good prebiotic that fights against the bad bacteria. However, the use of this product will always have clean teeth.
5. Leeks
It contains high amount of fiber, flavonoids, manganese and vitamin A, which promotes rapid recovery of the intestinal wall.
6. Turmeric
This common spice and its popular dietary Supplement deserves good reviews. In turmeric contains anti-inflammatory substance that has a positive effect on the intestine, supports microflora and improves brain function.
7. Asparagus
It is rich in inulin which has a positive effect on the microflora. In addition, asparagus helps dieters. It contains substances that restore the gut wall and magnesium, necessary for the production of enzymes.