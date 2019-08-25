Seven rules to help prevent a stroke
According to the scientist, a stroke can happen to anyone regardless of age and genetics. To prevent this, it is important to follow certain rules.
About measures for the prevention of stroke said Professor Dmitry Napalkov.
Regularly to look around. According to Napalkova, you need to go for regular checkups with a General practitioner and a neurologist. Scientist recommends to do an ultrasound of the neck vessels.
To control the pressure. In the case of hypertension the risk of stroke multiplies. The problem is that people are often unaware of their hypertension, its symptoms can be non-obvious. Dmitry Napalkov advised to measure your blood pressure at least once a week regardless of health. The pressure at rest is above 140/90 mm Hg. article – a sign that you need to see a doctor.
“The world practice shows that, with only one level control blood pressure the risk of stroke could be reduced by 50%, — said the scientist.
To prevent the growth of excess weight. This is one of the most helpful rules in preventing stroke, says Dmitry Napalkov. The main condition for the maintenance of normal body mass is to stabilize the level of sugar and cholesterol in the blood. This can be achieved by abandoning eating food with TRANS fats, artificial additives and high sugar content.
A regular activity. It is best to prevent strokes suitable aerobic exercise, through which increases the flow of oxygen in the body. It is important that the amount of physical activity and exercise was at least 30 minutes five times a week.
Don’t start diabetes. Dmitry Napalkov explained that the risk of stroke becomes significant when you are diabetes. In many cases the development of type II diabetes for a long time remains hidden from man. It is important to check your blood sugar levels.
Less alcohol! Alcohol consumption significantly increases the risk of stroke, warned the scientist.
To give up cigarettes. People who smoke become victims of stroke 2-3 times more often than non-smokers.
“Before the age of 55 years, Smoking is the main risk factor for stroke,” warned the expert.