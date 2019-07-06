Seven Russians, including the newlyweds, was detained at the airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun (PHOTOS)

Seven Russians, including a young couple, were detained at the airport in the Mexican resort town of Cancun because of complaints about immigration authorities, RIA “Novosti” at the Russian Embassy. According to the Embassy, they have about three days are in the airport, but was not addressed in Consulate of the Russian Federation.

The detainees are waiting for the return flight. The Embassy said that the Russians often refused entry to Mexico at the airport in Cancun due to the mismatch between the purpose of travel stated. The brother of one of the detainees told the portal “Kuban 24” that his sister, a resident of Krasnodar Oksana Bohr, flew to Mexico with her husband on their honeymoon.

July 4 evening to the newlyweds approached the police with a request to check the documents, then detained them and locked them in one of the premises of the airport. According to the interlocutor of the edition, along with new spouses were detained about 10 people, including six Russians and two young children.

Brother Borovsky added, with her and her husband there is no connection. According to him, the police did not give the detainee an interpreter and a lawyer, “scaring a Mexican prison.” In travel Agency “Pink elephant” reported that law enforcement officers of the Cancun airport asked travelers questions, the answers to which are “not satisfied” with the documents, the couple is all right. The Agency added that it had sent letters to the Russian Embassy in Mexico and the foreign Ministry.

In 2017, residents of Cancun have beaten the Russian blogger Alexei Makeyev, who recorded the obscene video with baseless insults of others, including women and children. About 200 Mexicans with rocks and sticks came to the house Makeyev. The conflict quickly escalated into a fight, during which one Mexican national, died from stab wounds.

He Makeev received a traumatic brain injury and for a time was in an artificial coma. 20 police officers Cancun, committed a mass brawl, was suspended from work.