Seven simple ways to lower cholesterol
High cholesterol — cause plaque formation in blood vessels that increases the risk of stroke and heart attack.
Fortunately, there are simple ways to reduce cholesterol:
Oatmeal. Ideally you want to eat cereal made with whole oats, and if it is – of coarse cereals, but not from a bag of fast food. Fiber in oats helps to lower LDL cholesterol (low density lipoproteins), is dangerous to its buildup on the walls of blood vessels.
To use nuts. Do not have walnuts. Any. All types of nuts provide the body with the type of fatty acids that protect the blood vessels from cholesterol plaques. It is recommended every day to eat about 45-50 grams of nuts.
To walk. Walking need to spend daily at least 30 minutes — it increases the body’s ability to cleanse the blood fat after a meal. Doctors even say that a norm is enough to observe only five days a week. The more one travels, the better the conductivity of its vessels and the vascular tissue, is the main principle.
Eat less outside the home. Ready meals in most cases is full of saturated fat, calories and sodium. Often, in order to save the food fried in the same oil several times, to soups for thickness is added to flour, the vegetable dishes are prepared with spoiled fruit. Many observations confirm that the food is being prepared by the man of the house, much more useful in terms of maintain the harmony and health.
To drink water. To cleanse the body of bad cholesterol, it is important to drink enough water. This habit by 50% reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
It’s OK to sleep. People who sleep not enough or, conversely, sleeping too much, cholesterol levels change for the worse. This is because the metabolic processes affecting the concentration of cholesterol, take place at night.
To give up coffee. Held in the USA the study showed that people who drank two cups of coffee a day or more, the cholesterol level was significantly higher compared to those who the coffee was indifferent.