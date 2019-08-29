Seven tips that will help extend the life of
Abandoning some habits, you can improve your health without any cost. This, in turn, increases the chances of longevity.
Not squatting pose in “leg on leg”. According to doctors, the bending angle of the feet should be at least 90 degrees. Folding one leg over the other, and in the squatting position people at risk to hurt their veins and blood vessels. The habit of sitting this way increases the risk of developing varicose veins, and also thrombosis.
Do not eat or drink hot. Many tissues of the body a delicate hot drink and food they can strongly harm, to contribute to the development of diseases, shortening life.
Do not boil the water more than once. Repeated boiling deprives the water of its useful properties: so, it evaporates the oxygen. According to the American physiologist Brenda Davy, repeated boiling changes the structure of water due to the evaporation of the liquid in it increases the concentration of salts, mineral and other substances, which in itself can cause harm to health.
Not to cut my hair very short. Scientists say that hair is, above all, protection. The hair on the head to protect from summer heatstroke, winter cold, and at any time of the year from injury. Getting rid of the hair, the person becomes more vulnerable to the impact of external factors.
Not to wash every day. Take a shower every day and for long periods is a bad habit. A number of studies, in particular conducted by dermatologists from the school of medicine of the University of California (USA) showed that frequent washing of the natural microflora of the skin, impoverishing it with beneficial microorganisms that protect against infection and inflammatory diseases.
To use nuts. Daily eating a handful of nuts, can extend their life. In the nuts contain vitamin E which have the property to slow down the process of aging.
To climb the stairs. Researchers from McMaster University and the University of British Columbia stated that walking stairs is the best simple way to strengthen the heart muscle and thereby increase their immunity to diseases of this organ, which is the leading cause of death in many countries.