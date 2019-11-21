Seven travel tips from the youngest tourists, traveled the whole world
Lexie Alford, 21, but she’s already visited all 196 countries of the world, becoming the new holder of the world Guinness record. It can also become the youngest person traveling all over the world for three years, writes the South China Morning Post.
Alford was born into a family that operated a travel Agency. From childhood she traveled a lot, and by the age of 18 visited 72 countries. It was then that she decided to go for the world record and to pay for their trips. To this end, she worked as a consultant, and found sponsors.
Your travel experience she writes a blog and also working on a book.
Alford lives in Nevada, California. Every year it flies from 200,000 to 250,000 miles through air, but travels by train and buses. Her favorite airline is Delta, thanks to a partnership with American Express Platinum, profitable program points.
“They have the most reliable Lounges at airports, such as Wi-Fi and food,” she says.
Here life hacks Alford collected during his life:
Better to take two passports
Having two passports is extremely important if you are traveling to less known places, or when the visa takes a long time: for example, in the middle East or West Africa.
If you go to the passport office and certify that you are not able to travel with only one passport, they will issue another.
Let’s say you go to Russia and must send the passport to the Embassy. It will take six weeks. But, perhaps you are going to Indonesia next week. You just need to present written evidence conflicting your flight with your name on the reservation.
Remember, you can book the tickets as proof of travel, to show them in the passport office, and then cancel them later. Then you will have a passport that is fit for any future traffic jams.
If you are traveling to a new country, you should always send one e-mail before leaving
Send an email to the hotel before arrival and ask how much is a taxi from the airport to the hotel. Sending this simple email has saved me hundreds of dollars over the years because I avoid the use of taxi drivers with inflated prices or fixed counters.
Taxi drivers can be ruthless when it comes to deceive you. So you have to be sure exactly how much it will cost and how long will it take to get from point A to point B.
If you get to the hotel, and the mileage is incredibly high, refuse to pay for it. Enter the hotel and ask for help. And if that doesn’t work, tell them to call the police. I’ve done it several times in Angola and Samoa.
Your cabin baggage is probably heavier than you think
I travel with hand Luggage only. However, some airlines weigh it. I remember I was in Zakynthos, Greece, and got me a very grumpy lady who weighed my hand Luggage and my backpack. I always exceed the limit, because I have a laptop, a camera and a drone.
All this weighed more than 5 kg (11 pounds). I just wear more of their clothes, then went to the store across the street, bought a cheap duffle bag and put things. You can take the equivalent of shopping bags along with hand Luggage.
So now I carry a collapsible lightweight bag from Baggallini for the worst-case scenario. Just be very careful when you come to the reception and not invite them to look at your Luggage.
Skyscanner should be your search engine default
Skyscanner is definitely the best for booking things at the last minute. This is the most reliable site, and it shows a lot of different options: the fastest and cheapest route. You can choose how many stops you want to make, and it is convenient for the user.
One item of clothing will be more useful than anything else
It could be a light shirt, if you need it, and it is easy to wear over other shirts.
If you wear shorts and feel uncomfortable in a more conservative country, you can wrap it around your waist to close the back of the thighs.
On long journeys follow the rule of three days
Usually I prefer to at least three days to be in the same city, in one hotel room in each of my long trips. There are several reasons for this. First, you need a wash, and it may take three days.
Want to bring a souvenir from each place you visited? Easy
I collected a lot of currency every time. We all get small bills, and now I have a huge wall, Oleanna currency of each country. The Hong Kong dollar has really interesting colors, and the Costa Rican currency has beautiful images of local wildlife.