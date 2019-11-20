Seven-year-old daughter of Beyonce received her first music award
In Las Vegas hosted the annual ceremony of awarding the winners of the music awards Soul Train Awards, which drew attention to a new rising star R’n’b — seven year old blue ivy Carter.
The eldest daughter of 38-year-old Beyonce and 49-year-old Jay-Z became one of the winners of the award. The child of the famous couple was awarded, among other creators of the song Brown Skin Girl — one of the most popular songs of 2019.
The song Brown Skin Girl was written by Beyonce, her daughter blue ivy, Hawaiian rapper Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid for Beyonce album The Lion King: The Gift, dedicated to the remake of the cartoon “the lion King” (The Lion King). Blue ivy is noted as the songwriter and performer.
Brown Skin Girl was the second experience of joint work of Beyonce and her eldest daughter. Previously they worked together on the song Blue from the album singer 2013. Award at the Soul Train Awards was the first recognized musical victory blue ivy. It is worth noting that the victory became a family, because not only the mother but also the father of the girl worked with her and other singers on this single.
In July, Brown Skin Girl hit the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier, Beyonce starred with her daughter in the video for the song Spirit, which became the soundtrack to the “lion King”.