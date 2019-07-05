Seventeen-month-old daughter Kylie Jenner debuted on the cover of the fashion glossy
To capture three generations together Jenner decided Arabian Harper’s Bazaar, invited Kylie Jenner along with mother Kris Jenner and daughter Stormy to become the heroines of their new cover.
For 1.5-year-old daughter of reality stars, the shooting for the cover-story was the debut, but in the picture she felt relaxed and confident. The camera flashes and the attention of the public Stormy accustomed from the cradle. A similar path once and she was Kylie Jenner.
Honestly, I don’t remember a time when my life would not be put on public display because we began filming the show when I was only 9 years old. I grew up with him and found a way to live as I please. Of course, there are moments when you feel your boundaries violated, ‘ said Kylie in an interview.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Kylie also spoke about her attitude to feminism, the influence of motherhood and her relationship with your own mother, backed up and even a successful business partnership. Exactly Kris Jenner, according to Kylie, was the “brain” and drives the success of her company Kylie Cosmetics, which made her the youngest billionaire in history.