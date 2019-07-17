Several times I wanted to divorce Regina Todorenko told about difficult life of Vlad Topalov
Famous TV host Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov came back from the honeymoon which was spent in Greece, and gave the first interview after luxury wedding in Italy. This country was chosen for the celebration. As Regina says, their characters are very reminiscent of Italian family, passions seethe.
“We are seething with such Italian passion that we have several times in the last six months wanted a divorce. But I personally have a formula which I would like to adhere in family relations. You man, show us the way, and I am a woman…”, said Regina. “Send you to hell and go my own” — continued Vlad. “No, pack up our backpack on this journey! For me”, — said Todorenko in an interview with OK!
Regina believes that humour helps them to smooth acute angles in relations and saves from the developing fight.
“Sense of humor at all saves lives. They say that beauty will save the world. No, a sense of humor will save the world”, — confident presenter.
She also told how they manage to keep the relationship from domestic routine. Husband freed her from household responsibilities, providing an opportunity to engage the child and love.
“I am very grateful to Vladislav Mikhailovich that he came to terms with my imperfections and slightly eased my life: hired people who help me in the upbringing of the child and the management of domestic Affairs”, said Regina.
In addition, Vlad happy helping wife and loves spending time with their six-month son. Steam is not trying to re-educate each other, and prefer to turn a blind eye to the shortcomings.
“Somewhere Regina tolerate my faults I turn a blind eye to her habits. And instead spend the nerves to irritation, I’d help her, roughly speaking, to clear the table or wash the dishes. This system balances. Another time, Regina is going to help me or give the benefit of the doubt”, — said Topalov.
We will remind, Todorenko and Topalov signed in October last year, and in December the family was the firstborn Michael. Luxurious wedding, they played in Italian Sorrento Villa Astor.
Married Regina went to delicate handmade dress for the evening, she changed a few outfits.
Of the media considered, how many star couple treated wedding in Sorrento.
