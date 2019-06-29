Severe burns and the terrible scars: the people of new York warn about dangerous plant
The Department of conservation in new York state warned residents of the region that now is the season of blooming dangerous poisonous plants — giant Hogweed, which can severely burn the skin and leave ugly scars, writes Newsweek.
Although the Department reported that it had made “significant progress” in the fight against giant Hogweed, Commissioner Basil of Seggos warned that the threat is still very real.
In his statement, he urged new Yorkers to be vigilant and to report about the found plants Department of conservation, especially in the next few weeks, when the plants begin to bloom and become more visible.
Mantegazza Hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum), more popularly known as giant Hogweed, is a very large green plant topped with clusters of small white flowers. During flowering the individual plants can reach a height of 8 to 14 feet (2.4 to 4,30 metres). Their leaves can reach five feet in length.
The juice of the plant, which does not cause discomfort upon contact in the end, makes the skin more sensitive to sunlight — sun exposure after contact with cow parsnip can cause blisters and severe burns. Usually the skin becomes more sensitive to sunlight after 2 hours after exposure to the juice. But it can become sensitive after 15 minutes after touching the plant. Injuries usually develop within 24-48 hours after the interaction with the plant.
Anyone who touches the cow parsnip, must immediately wash affected area with soap and water and seek shelter from the sun. Stay indoors, so the skin does not get sun, it is recommended for several days. If the SAP gets into your eyes, rinse them with water and wear sunglasses. If you have a suspicion that you are scorched Hogweed, you should immediately contact a doctor.
Burns and blisters are usually heal within a few months, but in some cases, this process takes a longer period.
This plant, a native of Russia and Georgia. According to the nonprofit Center for agriculture and Bioscience International, it spread throughout Europe and North America after the carriage as ornamental plants.
To date, giant Hogweed is found in several States outside new York, including Washington, Michigan and new Jersey.
According to reports of officials, in June 2018 in Virginia was first spotted giant Hogweed. In about a month, a teenager suffered serious burns after unknowingly cut down the plant.
In new York the plant is most common in the Central and Western regions of the state. Although it prefers areas with abundant light and moist soil, it is also found in darker areas. Giant Hogweed can be found along streams and rivers, open fields, forests, yards, gardens, and roadsides to any point in the state.
New York officials believe that they successfully compete with large populations of giant Hogweed. With the help of local partners the program DEC Giant Hogweed has made great strides in removing this dangerous plant from the residential areas of new York.
According to the latest annual report, in 2018, the campaign was destroyed 678 thousand plants on 1271 object.
For twelve years, the program “Giant Hogweed” 623 cleared area, where he grew Hogweed in the state. 118 of these sites have only recently been declared clean from poisonous plants. 448 plots free of plants, but do not meet all the criteria to declare them safe.
At this time, the state recorded 2 484 parcel Hogweed, of which 1 861 is under supervision or in processing, 223 — was only recently discovered, and work there has not started.
It is believed that approximately 84% of these plots growing less than 100 plants. On 205, 100 to 399, and 203 more than 400.
The Department of conservation is asking residents of new York who believe they have discovered the Hogweed, send e-mail to [email protected] the message on the phone 518-320-0309 or call the information line Giant Hogweed by number 1-845-256-3111. Last year the Department received about two and a half thousand messages.
The Department stressed that sending photos and addresses about the location of poisonous plants is “the most important thing” that can make members of the public to support efforts to eradicate Hogweed.
Although the possibility of a burn scares, you need to remember that plants don’t move and people can safely identify giant Hogweed and to report it without coming into contact with the plant.